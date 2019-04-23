Starkey, William S.

William S. "Bill" Starkey was born January 27, 1923 in Moundsville, West Virginia and passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Willows in Woodbridge CT, where he received extraordinary and loving care.

William moved to Milford, CT in 1935. He attended Milford Public Schools through High School. He served in the US Navy from 1941-1945 on the USS New Jersey as a Fire Controlman. Following his time in the service, he attended New Haven State Teachers College. In 1951, he graduated with a BA from the University of Bridgeport.

William was employed by Norden Instruments in the Personnel Department from 1951-1954. In 1955, he joined Sikorsky Aircraft. Bill made a home at Sikorsky Aircraft where he worked multiple departments including Personnel, Engineering and Records Management for over 32 years until retirement in 1987 at the age of 64 years.

Bill was active in civil affairs, served for the City of Milford as a Library Commissioner and, was the Chairman of Salary Review Committee for the City Department Managers. He served as a volunteer on restoration of the US-44A Flying Boat, amphibuos aircraft that served during WWII.

While retired, he enjoyed spending his winters in Naples and Seagrove Florida with his wife Peg, traveling, playing golf, swimming, cooking and most of all, the company of his grandchildren.

Married to Mary Margaret Trapp for just shy of fifty years. He leaves a daughter, Karin Starkey Nicoll and her husband Ken Nicoll and two grandchildren, Matthew Nicoll of Milford, CT and Kate Nicoll of Cape Elizabeth, ME and many nieces and nephews.

William was predeceased by his wife, Peggy (Trapp) Starkey, parents, Shirley Leland Starkey and Helen St. Clair Starkey; sisters Alisha Starkey and Betty Starkey Maurer; brothers, Robert Starkey, Maurice Starkey and James Starkey.

Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. with a service to take place at 1 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Red Cross Milford Office, 1 Plymouth Place, Milford, CT 06460 or a . To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 24, 2019