Sanford, William
William Charles Sanford, age 73, of Hamden, passed away on February 18, 2020 at his home. He was born in Derby on May 30, 1946, a son of the late Albert and Etta Mae (Justice) Sanford. He was predeceased by his brother, Charles Wesley Stanford, and life partner, Stanley Insler, PhD. After living in Roanoke, VA until the age of 12, William moved back to CT, having lived in New Haven and Seymour. After studying hospitality at the University of New Haven, he worked as a medical technician at The Hospital of St. Raphael for 12 years until he started his own hospitality business, which he owned and operated for 22 years until his retirement. Bill and Stanley enjoyed entertaining their many friends over the years. In his free time, Bill also enjoyed traveling, gardening, ballroom dancing, spending weekends with Stanley at their Vermont cottage, and collecting Egyptian artifacts and miniature antique cars.
Friends may attend a Mass in memory of Bill on March 5, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, 129 Edwards St., New Haven. His Graveside Ceremony took place February 24th in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. To send condolences or to see William's obituary online, please visit: www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 1, 2020