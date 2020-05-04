William Scungio
William Scungio, 98, of Hamden, formerly of East Haven, died May 2nd at Yale-St. Raphael Campus, after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Grace (Pauluccy) Scungio. Born in New Haven, son of the late Ralph and Isabella Scungio, William was a WWII Air Force veteran, with the Flying Tigers. He worked as a letter carrier for the U.S.Postal Service for 30 years, and prior to that he worked at A.C. Gilbert. He enjoyed vacations in Mexico, Hawaii, and Florida, and was once on the Don Ho Show in Hawaii. He was a member of the Jolly Times Club. He is survived by a son Paul (Dina) Scungio of West Haven, a daughter Gail ( Dennis) DeMatteis of Hamden, and Grandchildren Anthony and Michael DeMatteis of Hamden. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a brother Pat Scungio, and sisters; Mary Lambert and Florence DiGioia. Friends are invited to attend a graveside service with military honors, Thursday, May 7th at 11 a.m. in All Saints cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.



Published in The New Haven Register on May 4, 2020.
