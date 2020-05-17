William Sean Wing
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wing, William Sean
William Sean Wing, age 54, of Milford, peacefully entered into rest on Friday, May 15, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family. He is the beloved husband of Angelina (Basile) Wing. William was born in Bridgeport on November 13, 1965, son of the late Kingsley and Bertha (Karel) Wing. He was raised in Shelton, and lived in Milford since 1978. Prior to retirement, he worked for Triple S of Stratford as a Carpet and Upholstery Technician. Bill was happiest when spending time with his family, and enjoyed anything outdoors, especially hiking, camping, and gardening. He is the beloved father of Amber Bloch and her husband Yaakov, and Ashley Vitale and her husband Anthony. He also leaves his cherished granddaughter Natalie Mae Vitale and was expecting a grandson (Benjamin William Bloch) this August. He is loved and cherished by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins, including special cousins, Thomas and Rose Gauthier, nieces Brooke and Emily Gauthier and Jennifer Baldovin, nephews Thomas Gauthier and Jonathan and Nicolas Baldovin, special sister-in-law Debbie Gregory and nephews Kori and Evan Gregory. He also leaves his faithful companions, his boys Marlowe and Max, and grand-pug Emma. Bill was predeceased by brothers Mark and John Wing, sister Barbara Baldovin, special aunt and uncle Elsie and Gerald Gauthier, and cousins Janice, Alan and David Gauthier. Bill's family would like to extend special appreciation to the many caregivers and providers at Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale who have cared for Bill over the years and undoubtedly gave him time and quality of life that he would not have otherwise had. Due to the pandemic, the funeral services will be private for the family. The Riverview Funeral Home in Shelton is entrusted with the arrangements. The family will hold a celebration of Bill's life for extended family and friends at a later date. Memorial contributions are requested to The Gastric Cancer Foundation (https://gastriccancer.org/ways-to-give/#memorialtribute), St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html), or to Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven (https://www.givetoynhh.org/). Online condolences can be offered at www.riververviewfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 17, 2020
Bill was a great guy. My heart goes out to Angie, Ashley, Amber and all of Bills family. You are all in my prayers
Janet
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved