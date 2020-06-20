William "Bill" Slater
1933 - 2020
Slater, William "Bill"
William "Bill" Slater 86, of East Haven passed away June 19, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born November 21, 1933 in New Haven to George and Mildred Slater. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Doris (Mawer) Slater and two devoted daughters, Tracy Fucci of East Haven and Kati Loda (Greg) of East Haven along with three grandchildren he loved and adored, Donald "DJ" Fucci, Talia Loda and Sammy Loda. William is the last survivor of his immediate family; he was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, George Slater, Gloria Collier and Robert Slater.
William was a man of simple means; he loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed watching football, baseball (NY Yankees), but his favorite sport was horse racing. He was often referred to by his family and friends as Bill, Mr. Bill, Dollar Bill and Willy. Being a family man, he took great pride in his grandkids and loved watching them play sports. Bill enjoyed music, especially The Beatles, Roger Whittaker and The Dixie Land Jazz Band. He was a US Marine Corp. veteran and a retired employee with 30 years of service at the Railroad.
Family will receive mask wearing friends on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 6:30 p.m. in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Burial will be private.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
04:00 - 06:30 PM
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
JUN
24
Service
06:30 PM
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
