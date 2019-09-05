|
Stanton, William
PORTLAND - William Stanton, 96, of Portland, passed away peacefully on August 15 after a short stay at the Maine Veterans Home, in Scarborough, ME.
Born in Philadelphia, on February 18, 1923, Dad spent his youth in Phoenix and Los Angeles, before ultimately settling in New Haven, CT, and surrounding towns. He served in the infantry during World War II, attended college at the University of Connecticut, and ran his family's business, Courtesy Drug Stores in New Haven, Wallingford, Meriden, and Milford. In his later years, he worked for Poland Springs and Acosta, Inc.
We will remember Dad for his quiet optimism, graceful good humor, and stubborn attention to detail. He could wax eloquent on the finer points of mixing a cocktail or building the perfect sandwich. He kept his knives sharp, and completed his NY Times crossword in ballpoint pen. He liked to nap in the sun or in front of the TV, but would always claim he was just resting his eyes. To that we say: Nap in Peace, Dad.
William Stanton is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia Mercer Stanton, and their three sons: Jeffrey, his wife Guiseppina Palma, of Woodbridge, CT and their children Flavia and Giancarlo, and his wife Emma; David, his wife Ann, of Scarborough, ME, and their children Haley and Sam; and Peter, his wife Sara Freedman, of South Portland, ME, and their children Eliot and Julia. He was not especially fond of funerals, and would prefer to be remembered at cocktail hour, which starts daily at 4 pm. His family invites your donations to the remarkable people who helped ensure a graceful exit from a life well lived: Northern Light Homecare and Hospice and the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 8, 2019