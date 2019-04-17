Stender, William

William Stender, 96, departed this life peacefully in the presence of his family on April 15, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Eda (Self) Stender for 72 years.

He was born in Tunbridge, VT on November 29, 1922 to the late Ernest and Emma (Linde) Stender.

Mr. Stender attended Lyman Hall High School and H.C. Wilcox Technical High School. His very first job was working for the International Silver Factory L before enlisting in the U.S. Navy during the second World War. He was the recipient of the Good Conduct Medal, American Theatre Ribbon, European Theatre Ribbon and the Victory Ribbon. After his military service, he began a thirty-eight-year career as a machinist and later became the supervisor, overlooking the entire maintenance department with U.S. Steel until his retirement. As a previous scout himself, William became a boy scout leader, volunteering his time and giving back. He continued working as co-owner of Citgo Gas Station in Northford and was a longtime member of the Northford Congregational Church. He was a member of the VFW and was a Freemason with Compass Lodge #9 in Wallingford. He enjoyed family most and spending his summers at the family cottage on Bashan Lake where he could be found sitting around the campfire with family and friends, singing, storytelling, and blowing the trumpet. He drew the most attention each year on the 4th of July by setting off his homemade cannon for the entire lake to hear. When he was feeling daring, William liked to go fast in his bright yellow dune buggy with his bucket hat on. In his early years, William was an avid league bowler, earning multiple trophies and awards. He was fond of an array of sports, such as golf, snowmobiling, and table pool. UConn Women's Basketball, the Yankees, and the New York Giants are just a few of his favorite sports teams. At his older age he liked to watch Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune with his wife every night before bed.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children: Dee (Walter) Mansfield and Linda Roberto; loving grandchildren: Michele (Louis) Santoro, Kim Baldini, Jason Iannotti (Sage Vogel), and Christina Roberto and five great-granddaughters: Cassandra, Isabella, Georgia, Berlin, and Mila. He was predeceased by his only sibling, Frieda Stender Trumpold.

William will be remembered in the hearts of his family as well as many loving relatives, nieces, nephews, and friends who meant so much to him. William's bright spirit will continue to live on in our memories forever.

His family would like to extend its thanks to the VNA Community Healthcare and Hospice for their love, care, and support.

Friends may call upon his family on Wednesday, April 17th from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm St., Wallingford. Interment with military honors at Northford Cemetery will be private. It is suggested that contributions in his memory be directed to Masonic Compass Lodge #9, 50 N. Main St., Wallingford, CT 06492. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 18, 2019