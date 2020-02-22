|
Cafaro, William T.
William T. Cafaro, 83, entered into eternal rest on Friday evening, February 21, 2020, at Griffin Hospital. He was predeceased by his wife, Katherine Donofrio Cafaro. Mr. Cafaro was born in Derby on May 17, 1937, son of the late Louis and Susan D'Aiuto Cafaro. He was raised in Derby and a graduate of Derby High School Class of 1955. There, he was a stand-out basketball player earning All State and All American honors for his feats. He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army from 1960-1962. Bill was employed as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Ansonia for over 20 years until his retirement. He was an avid sports fan and truly lived his life helping as many needy individuals as possible. He leaves to cherish his memory, a loving son, Robert Cafaro (Iris) of Ansonia, loving daughters, Karen Cafaro Thorpe (Jim) and Lisa Cafaro Searles (Richard) of Seymour, cherished grandchildren, Brendan and Morgan Machowski, Austen and Matthew Searles, Stephanie Matthai (Nathan) and Sara Thorpe, former wife and mother to his children, Joanne Hunt of Cheshire, former son-in-law, David Machowski and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Louis "Pepper" and Eugene "Chubby" Cafaro. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Thursday, his funeral will begin at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 212 Elizabeth Street in Derby. Interment will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. Contributions in William's memory may be made to the . For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 23, 2020