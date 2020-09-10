1/1
William V. McDonnell
1933 - 2020
McDonnell , William V.
William V. McDonnell, age 87, husband of the late Mary Callaghan McDonnell and resident of Seymour, entered into eternal rest Sept. 7. He was born Jan. 25, 1933 in Derby, son of the late James and Marion Crook McDonnell. William was a parishioner of The Church of the Assumption in Ansonia, and graduated from the Assumption School. He graduated from Ansonia's Charles H. Pine High School, class of 1951. He and Mary F. Callaghan were married in The Church of the Assumption on Oct. 15, 1955. He worked as a supervisor for S.N.E.T. for 33 years. He was predeceased by his wife Mary and his brother David formerly of Ansonia. He leaves his three sons William V. McDonnell Jr. of Shelton, Patrick F. McDonnell (Deborah Carrol) of Stratford and Matthew C. McDonnell (Jacqueline) of Oxford, and five grandchildren Meghan, Kathleen, Hannah, Connor and Aidan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, with friends asked to go directly to The Church of the Assumption for a Mass beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to B.S.A. troop 3, C/O The Valley Community Foundation, 253A Elizabeth St, Derby, CT 06418. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, has been privileged with the arrangements. (www.jenkinskingfh.com)



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
The Church of the Assumption
Jenkins-King Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
203-735-0036
