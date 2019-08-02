New Haven Register Obituaries
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Ruocco, William V.
William V. Ruocco, 92 of West Haven, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 30, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in New Haven, he was the son of the late Gennaro Ruocco and Giovannia Chiaramonte. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Eileen and brother, Joseph. He is survived by his children, Gerald Ruocco (Deborah) of North Haven, Ronald Ruocco (Kristin) of Stamford and Debra Chenette (Brian) of West Dennis, MA. He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Christine Rutigliano, Jason Ruocco, Stacy Myers, Michelle Napoli, Brianna Ruocco, Matthew and Tyler Chenette; and great-grandchildren, Michael, Sofia, Justin, William, Jake and Harper.
Bill enjoyed many jobs including part-time police officer for West Haven and bus driver for CT Transit, satisfying his love of the outdoors. A favorite memory of his family is when he drove the city's heavy snow removal equipment and took the opportunity to plow huge piles of carefully groomed snow at the end of their dead end street so the neighborhood kids could sled.
Bill and Eileen were active square dancers with the West Haven Square Dancing Club. Bill was a devoted husband to Eileen and believed her to be the only one who could make proper eggplant parmesan. We take comfort that they are again performing an allemande right in appropriate western dress. We would like to take the opportunity thank those at Maplewood of Orange for their compassion and support of Bill and our entire family.
A private burial service is being held at the discretion of his family. Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden is in care of the arrangements. To share a condolence with Bill's family, please visit
www.beecherandbennett.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 4, 2019
