Vars, William
William M. Vars, 81, of Meriden & formerly of New Haven, died on Monday, May 25, 2020. William was born in New Haven, Nov. 12, 1928, the son of the late Wilbur E. and Ruth(Rosencranz) Vars.
Private Funeral services will be held at United Israel Cemetery, Jewell St., New Haven. Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 26, 2020.