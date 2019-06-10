New Haven Register Obituaries
William W. Cook Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William W. Cook Jr. Obituary
Cook, Jr., William W.
William W. Cook, Jr., age 89, of Shelton entered into rest on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Shelton Lakes Health Care Center. He was the devoted husband of 64 years to Wanda (Dzwonkowski) Cook. William was born in Derby on January 20, 1930 son of the late William W. and Lillian (Brown) Cook and was a resident of Chester, CT for 30 years before moving to Shelton. He proudly served with the Marines during Korea. William was a funeral director at Swan Funeral Homes for his entire career until his retirement in 1994. He is the uncle of Elizabeth Mackniak and her husband Ed, great-uncle of Michael and Jeffrey Mackniak and great-granduncle of Madison, Jacob, Jack and Elizabeth. William was predeceased by a sister Elizabeth Ostrom and a nephew David G. Ostrom. His funeral services are private. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton is entrusted with the arrangements. Offer online condolences to his family at www.riverviewfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 11, 2019
