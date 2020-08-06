1/1
William Warner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warner, William
William A. Warner, age 68, of Stratford, beloved husband of Gail (Lyon) Warner, entered peaceful rest on August 4, 2020. He was born on January 28, 1952 in Bridgeport and was the son of the late William A. Warner, Sr. and Anna (Erickson) Hitchcock. Mr. Warner was a printer for Jupiter communications since 1998 and previously worked for Imprint printing in North haven for over 20 years. He was well know in the printing industry for over 50 years. His favorite sport was drag racing and had Drag raced at Lebanon Valley Speedway in the 90's, his favorte pasttime was working on his 1988 Monte Carlo.
In addition to his wife, he leaves four devoted children, Tracey Benedetti of West Haven, stepsons Robert Warner of West Haven, Brian Warner and his wife, Elaida of Milford and Vincent Yarochowicz of Ohio, ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He also leaves his brothers, Jeffrey, Robert and David Warner and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Holman.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 11th at 11:00 a.m. at THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD, CT. Committal will be private. Social Distancing and Masks will be required during the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. To share a memory, please go to
www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved