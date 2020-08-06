William Warner

Warner, William
William A. Warner, age 68, of Stratford, beloved husband of Gail (Lyon) Warner, entered peaceful rest on August 4, 2020. He was born on January 28, 1952 in Bridgeport and was the son of the late William A. Warner, Sr. and Anna (Erickson) Hitchcock. Mr. Warner was a printer for Jupiter communications since 1998 and previously worked for Imprint printing in North haven for over 20 years. He was well know in the printing industry for over 50 years. His favorite sport was drag racing and had Drag raced at Lebanon Valley Speedway in the 90's, his favorte pasttime was working on his 1988 Monte Carlo.
In addition to his wife, he leaves four devoted children, Tracey Benedetti of West Haven, stepsons Robert Warner of West Haven, Brian Warner and his wife, Elaida of Milford and Vincent Yarochowicz of Ohio, ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He also leaves his brothers, Jeffrey, Robert and David Warner and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Holman.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 11th at 11:00 a.m. at THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD, CT. Committal will be private. Social Distancing and Masks will be required during the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. To share a memory, please go towww.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com