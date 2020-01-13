|
|
Wehrhahn, William
Centerville, MA - William Wehrhahn, 64, died unexpectedly on December 30, 2019. Born on July 22, 1955, and raised in Connecticut, Willy graduated from Seymour High School in 1973 where he excelled in skipping classes. He spent his career building and maintaining machinery. As a master mechanic, there wasn't a car or bike that he couldn't fix. Willy loved to ride motorcycles and had hoped to have his bike back on the road for the Summer of 2020. He also loved to cook and enjoyed fixing dinners for his family and friends. He will be remembered as a kind and generous man that was passionate about helping people and animals alike.
Willy is survived by his mother, Melba Corliss-Yish and step father, Gene Yish, both of Centerville, MA; father William Wehrhahn Sr. of Woodbury, CT; his sister Belinda Slawsby (who affectionately referred to her brother as "Crash") and husband Steven of Centerville, MA; his brother Greg Wehrhahn of West Haven, CT; a niece, Marci Wehrhahn, her husband Eric Vasquez and their daughter Lillian Vasquez of Katy, TX; his uncle Sonny Corliss and wife Bernice of TN; as well as several cousins and many close friends, especially Jodi Wyatt and Bruce Richards who were a very special part of his life. Willy is, and always will be, deeply missed by all those who knew him.
Willy's family has planned a Memorial Party at Rolando's Restaurant, 340 Oxford Road, Oxford, CT on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. Come and share stories of times together. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.doanebealameshyannis.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 15, 2020