William Zabel

ZABEL, WILLIAM
William Edward ("Big Bill") Zabel of Old Saybrook, CT died peacefully, surrounded by his family on September 5, 2020. He was three days shy of his 91st birthday.
Bill was born and raised in Newington, CT with his parents William and Esther along with his brother, Norman Zabel. He was a three-sport athlete at Newington High School starring in baseball, basketball and soccer. Bill continued his sports career after high school, playing semi-pro basketball and baseball well into his twenties and early thirties.
He married Andrea Mahan, in 1952 and they moved their family to Bloomfield, CT shortly thereafter. Bill was very involved in the local community; serving in the National Guard for ten years, actively involved with the First Congregational Church of Bloomfield and perhaps was best known for coaching baseball for 20+ years in the Bloomfield area. He loved sports, especially his beloved Boston Red Sox! He faithfully attended nearly every game for his children and grandchildren over the years. It was not uncommon for Bill and Andrea to drive hundreds of miles to support family sporting events.
Bill started his professional career with the Town of Newington and then was employed with Society for Savings bank in downtown Hartford for over 30 years. Bill held several leadership roles at Society, rising to Senior Vice President of real estate development, retiring from the bank in 1992.
In 1954, Bill built a summer cottage by hand with his father and brother in Cornfield Point, Old Saybrook. He loved the ocean and beach, retiring with Andrea to Fenwood Beach, Old Saybrook in 1994. Bill loved Old Saybrook, and was often seen walking, biking or swimming every day.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Andrea, son Jeffrey (and wife Jill) of Washington, son Gregory (and wife Kelly) of Rhode Island and daughter Elizabeth (Libbey) of Florida. Bill (Popa) is also survived by his brother Norman (and wife Edie), eight grandchildren Adam, Hannah, Madeline Zabel, Katelyn, William and Michael Zabel; Matthew and Peter Dooley and great-granddaughter, Elle Arsenault.
