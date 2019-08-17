|
Stall (worth), Willie James
Willie James Stall (Worth), 88, of Hamden, entered eternal rest on August 13, 2019. He was the husband of Macie Stall. Mr. Stall was born in Dallas County, AL on April 8, 1931, a son of the late Julia Harvell Hardy and Hunter Stallworth. Prior to retiring, he was employed by Local 455 as a Construction Laborer. Willie was a member of Church of Christ Deliverance C.O.C.I.P. in New Haven and a longtime member of King David Lodge #55 Prince Hall Masons. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Willa L. Cunningham, Deborah Stanley, Lisa S. Jones (Gerald) and Nina D. Stall-Andrus (Rob); a brother, Roosevelt Stallworth; sister, Carrie Bell Stallworth; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by brothers, Samuel, R.C., Tody and Benjamin McCord, Gene Walker, Ernest Lee Hardy and Jessie J. Stallworth; and sisters, Ivy McCord Gulley, Lula Bell Stallworth Kelly and Mandy Stallworth Jennings.
A celebration of Willie's life and legacy will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Joy Temple Church of Christ in Prayer, 424 Howard Ave., New Haven. Viewing will be held at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Hamden Plains Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 18, 2019