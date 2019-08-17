New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Stall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie James (Worth) Stall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie James (Worth) Stall Obituary
Stall (worth), Willie James
Willie James Stall (Worth), 88, of Hamden, entered eternal rest on August 13, 2019. He was the husband of Macie Stall. Mr. Stall was born in Dallas County, AL on April 8, 1931, a son of the late Julia Harvell Hardy and Hunter Stallworth. Prior to retiring, he was employed by Local 455 as a Construction Laborer. Willie was a member of Church of Christ Deliverance C.O.C.I.P. in New Haven and a longtime member of King David Lodge #55 Prince Hall Masons. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Willa L. Cunningham, Deborah Stanley, Lisa S. Jones (Gerald) and Nina D. Stall-Andrus (Rob); a brother, Roosevelt Stallworth; sister, Carrie Bell Stallworth; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by brothers, Samuel, R.C., Tody and Benjamin McCord, Gene Walker, Ernest Lee Hardy and Jessie J. Stallworth; and sisters, Ivy McCord Gulley, Lula Bell Stallworth Kelly and Mandy Stallworth Jennings.
A celebration of Willie's life and legacy will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Joy Temple Church of Christ in Prayer, 424 Howard Ave., New Haven. Viewing will be held at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Hamden Plains Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
Download Now