Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Pentecostal Church
399 Goodrich St
Hamden, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Pentecostal Church
399 Goodrich St.
Hamden, CT
View Map
More Obituaries for Willie Gibbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Joseph Gibbs Sr.


1944 - 2020
Willie Joseph Gibbs Sr. Obituary
Gibbs, Sr., Willie Joseph
Willie Joseph Gibbs, Sr., 75, of New Haven, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was born in Georgetown, SC to the late Willie James and Christina Smith Gibbs on April 5, 1944. He retired in 2009 as the lead custodian from Southern Connecticut State University after many years of dedicated service. Willie leaves to cherish his memory, loving wife, Dorothy Gibbs; son, Willie James Gibbs; sisters-in-law, Emily Robinson, Barbara (George, Sr.) Providence, Mary Graham, and Pearl (Benny) Foster; brother-in-law, Johnnie (Lorine) Thompson; daughter-in-law, Michelle Chanico-Burns; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his son Bryon Burns; and daughter, Constance Robinson.
A celebration of his life will take place Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Pentecostal Church, 399 Goodrich St., Hamden, CT 06517. Friends may call Friday at the church from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Gibbs family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 20, 2020
