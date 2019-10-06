New Haven Register Obituaries
Willie Oscar Miller


1939 - 2019
Willie Oscar Miller of West Haven died on Oct 3, 2019. He was born in Camden, SC on July 4, 1939 to the late Oscar Miller Sr., and Ruth Horton Miller. Willie leaves to cherish his memory his wife Marie Miller, children Gordon Miller Sr., and Paul Crudup Jr., Dana Miller and Sonya Jaudon. Grandchildren Gordon Miller Jr., Patrick Burroughs Jr., Jordan Powell, Taylor Powell, Dennia Miller, and Zhane Crudup, one great grandson; Cormaine Watkins. Sisters; Louise Warren, Annie Barnes, Rosa Person, and Alberta Moore, and his special dog Victory. A celebration of his life will be held Weds. Oct 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rock Tabernacle, 94 Webster St. New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 10 a.m. until time of service. Internment held private. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave. New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Miller family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 13, 2019
