Stott, Wilma Moore

Wilma Moore Stott, 97, of Milford, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019. Wilma was born on September 4, 1921 in St. Johnsbury, VT to the late George and Hazel Ranney.

Wilma was a volunteer at Milford Hospital and was an active member of Woodmont United Church of Christ Congregational. Wilma had a zest for life that was infectious to anyone in her presence. Her one of a kind hugs lingered just long enough to make you feel like the most special and loved person in the world. Each of her family members have a special blanket that she crocheted for birthday milestones and life accomplishments. Wilma's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Vitas Hospice and especially to her large group of friends who provided love and support to Wilma throughout these years.

Wilma leaves behind her children, Alan J. Moore and Daniel (Midge) Stott; daughters-in-law, Nancy Moore and Joan Pilvelait; son-in-law, Arthur LeMere; grandchildren, Richard (Ellen) Moore, Jr., Arthur (Lynn) LeMere, Tracy Kish, Debra (Laura-hope Scott) Porter, Michael (Janet) LeMere, Lori Moore, Jeffery (Maria) Moore, Mark (MarySue) LeMere, Kimberley (Duncan Welch) Moody, Christopher (Melinda) LeMere and Bruce (Kim) Pilvelait; and 25 great grandchildren and 17 great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Wilma was predeceased by her first husband, Leon Moore; second husband, Richard Stott; son, Richard L. Moore, Sr.; daughter, Nancy J. LeMere; daughter-in-law, Marylin Moore; sister, Margie Mason.

Friends and family are invited to gather on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. A Funeral Service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Woodmont United Church of Christ Congregation, 1000 New Haven Ave., Milford, CT. Burial will follow at Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, c/o Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Dr., Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com. Published in The New Haven Register on July 16, 2019