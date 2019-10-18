New Haven Register Obituaries
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
1924 - 2019
Morales, Wilson Ortiz
Wilson Ortiz Morales, of New Haven passed away peacefully October 18, 2019 in Connecticut Hospice. He was the husband of the late Felicita Velez Morales. Born in Puerto Rico on February 28, 1924 son of the late Santiago and Alejandrina Morales Ortiz, Wilson worked for C. Coles for many years and later retiring from the Marlin Corp. after 18 years. He was the founder of the Spanish American Social Club in New Haven in 1966 - 1967, Spanish American Grocery store in New Haven and later a sandwich shop also in New Haven. Beloved father of Yolanda (William) Rosario, Nancy Thomas, Carmelita Morales, Lesbia Ortiz, Rosita Vegas, George, Jose and Victor Ortiz and the late Maria Maldonato, Etien Morales, and Wilson Morales, Jr. Brother of Frank Ortiz. He was predeceased by his siblings: Victoria, Miquelina, Florencio, Gabriel, Ramon, and Augustine. Also survived by 34 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be held Tuesday evening from 4:00-7:00 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church Wednesday morning at 10:00. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Wilson's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 20, 2019
