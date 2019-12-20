|
|
Sweeney, Wilson
Wilson Frederick Sweeney, 85 of Guilford, Clam Island and Branford, CT passed away at home Dec. 16, 2019. Son of Frederick Foster Sweeney and Dorothy Grey Wilson Sweeney of Hamden, CT.
Paternal grandparents Dr. Frederick Christopher Sweeney and Eva Anna Fletcher Sweeney of Jaffrey New Hampshire. Maternal grandparents Dr McLeod Campbell Wilson and March Dorothy Grey Wilson of West Hartford CT. Predeceased by his sister Carolynn Sweeney and brother David Fletcher Sweeney and cat Rudy two. Survived by his cherished wife of 63 years, Margo Wood Sweeney. Children: Heidi Parkman Sweeney (Robert Hoyle) of West Hartford, Hoyt Wilson Sweeney (Karen Schultz) of Old Saybrook Grandchildren: Peter Wilson Hoyle, William (Liam) Hoyt Sweeney, Grace Royana Sweeney Sister, Brenda March Sweeney Filley
Uncle to Kathy English Sweeney Knizner, Ann Wilson Sweeney Hawkins, Nina Grey Sweeney, Frederick (Fritz) Christian Sweeney, James McLeod Sweeney, David Allen Filley, James
Frederick Filley. Great-uncle to Michael James Filley, Brandon David Filley, Tyler Robert Filley, Jordan Kym Filley, Sean Wilson Filley, Caitlin Elizabeth Filley, Jessica Rose Filley, Frank Young Knizner, Andrew Sherrod Knizner, Spencer Davis Hawkins, Christian Daniel Sweeney, Evan Michael Sweeney, Andrew James Sweeney. Great-great uncle to Ethan Roy Filley. And many 2nd, 3rd, 4th cousins. Graduate of Spring Glenn School Hamden CT 1948, Hamden High 1952, College of William Mary, Virginia 1956, (where he was President of Sigma Alpha Epsilon) Proudly served for his country as Army Captain Reserves, Civil Affairs.
Joined Thompson & Peck Insurance, New Haven, CT in 1959. Founder of Pawson Insurance, Branford, CT. In retirement his passions included family, friends, genealogy, theater, music, dining out and planning parties.
Wake to be held Jan. 4, 1920, contact family for details. To sign the online guestbook please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, please treat a loved one to coconut or peppermint ice cream from Ashley's, lobster from Lennys, rare hamburger at Carson's, attend the New Haven Symphony, Orchestra New England, concerts by Wingbeat/Paula Ann and Dominic Demonico, watch plays at Long Wharf, Theater Works, encourage your child to take up trumpet, swimming or running or adopt a black cat from Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 22, 2019