1/
Winifred Flynn
1923 - 2020
Flynn, Winifred
Winifred Carocari Flynn, born January 29, 1923 in Stafford Springs, Connecticut, died July 14, at home with family. She was the daughter of Angeline and Giulio Carocari and grew up in Allingtown, West Haven. Wife of the late Charles L. Flynn, attorney and later Judge of Probate for the District of Orange, and mother of Kathleen Flynn, New Haven, and Charles L. Flynn, Jr, Manhattan, she is also survived by her beloved sister, Dorothy Gentile, her brother-in-law W. Paul Flynn, her sister-in-law, Jacqueline Flynn, many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She graduated from Albertus Magnus College (A.B.) in 1943, Southern Connecticut State College (M.S. & 6th Year) in the 1970's, and enrolled in classes in Italian language, Italian and English literature, and theology at Southern, Yale Divinity School, and Albertus Magnus well into her 80's. A devoted and gifted teacher at St. Mary's High School during World War II and as a reading specialist at Center and Montewese Schools in North Haven, in retirement she volunteered to teach reading to adult students in New Haven and tutored children at St. Mary School in Milford and Peck Place School in Orange. She enjoyed a profound love and companionship with her husband of 69 years, and served for 25 years on in the Board of the Orange Foundation, which he founded. Together they shared an extraordinary commitment to family, education, and social justice.
There are no calling hours. For family and close friends, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Road, Orange, at 10:00 a.m, Saturday, July 18. Interment will follow in Orange Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Winifred Carocari Flynn '43 Endowed Scholarship Fund, Albertus Magnus College, 700 Prospect Street, New Haven, CT 06511.
www.westhavenfuneral.com

Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Infant Church
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
