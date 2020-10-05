1/1
Winifred Kiernan Bowery
Bowery, Winifred Kiernan
Winifred Kiernan Bowery, 93, of East Haven passed away October 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Edward Bowery. Beloved mother of Paul (Maureen) Bowery of Branford, James (Betty) Bowery of Jacksonville, FL, Richard Bowery and Stephen (Catherine) Bowery all of Honolulu, HI, Christopher Bowery of East Hampton, CT and the late Edward Bowery, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Chloe Hallinan, Christina Lindsay, Bradley, James, Brandon Jack and Nicholas Bowery. Loving great-grandmother of Jace and Luke Lindsay. Mother-in-law of Joanne Bowery of Burlington, VT. Sister of the late Joan Delaney, Doris and James Kiernan. Winifred was born in New Haven on August 10, 1927 a daughter of the late James and Lena Benson Kiernan. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Pompeii Church and a member of the Ladies Guild.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven Thursday morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call THURSDAY MORNING from 8:30-10:30. Memorial contributions may be made to the VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice, 753 Boston Post Rd., Guilford, CT 06437. Sign Winifred's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 5, 2020.
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
October 5, 2020
Lucyna Perpek
October 5, 2020
Catherine and Family,

Please accept my sincere sympathy on your loss.
Marianne Marganski
Family
