Winnifred Pannebaker


1924 - 2019
Winnifred Pannebaker Obituary
Pannebaker, Winnifred
Winnifred Dahlgard Pannebaker, born Oct. 6, 1924, died July 6, 2019 at the Ct Hospice in Branford, CT. She was a resident of Milford. Born in West Haven, CT, she attended West haven High School. She was an X ray technician at the former Grace New Haven Hospital. She was a member of the Milford Camera Club and the Red Hat Club. Her survivors are her sisters, Lois Bailey of NC, and June Liverance of Colorado, plus several nieces and nephews. She is buried in Beaverdale Cemetery next to her husband William Pannebaker. A memorial service is to be determined.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 17, 2019
