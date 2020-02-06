|
Tonishefsky, Wladyslawa
Wladyslawa Brodzik Tonishefsky, 94, of Hamden, passed away peacefully February 5, 2020 in Avon Health Center. She was the wife of the late John Tonishefsky. Wladyslawa was born in Poland on November 19, 1925, the daughter of Konstanty and Katarzyna Brodzik and had worked as a machine operator with Marlin Firearms for many years before retiring. She is the mother of the late Mieczyslaw Powierski and is survived by her daughter-in-law Renata Powierska, granddaughters Rita (Tomasz) Kuczorski and Daria (Dominik) Prus and great-grandchildren Izabella and Maximillian Kuczorski. As a young woman Wladyslawa loved to paint on canvas. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and baking and always had a beautiful garden full of flowers and vegetables. Wladyslawa was very helpful and never turned away a person in need.
Visiting hours will be Friday (TODAY) from 5-7 p.m. in the Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc., 821 State Street, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning at 10 a.m. in St. Stanislaus Church. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 9 Eld Street, New Haven, CT 06511. Please sign the guestbook online for Mrs. Tonishefsky at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 7, 2020