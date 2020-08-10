Zdunek, Wladyslawa
Wladyslawa Zdunek of Branford died on August 6, 2020 in North Carolina. She was the wife of the late Frank Zdunek. She was the mother of Frank Zdunek (Irene) of Branford, Henry Zdunek (Stella) of New Haven, Stanly Zdunek (Jadwiga) of Poland, Ted Zdunek (Pola) of Branford and Marianne Zapadka (Casey) of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Wladyslawa was born in Poland on February 5, 1927, a daughter of Frank and Marianna Warych. She came to New Haven in 1976. She worked as a seamstress for Strouse Adler in New Haven where she worked until she was 65 years old.
Friends may call Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford. All social distancing guidelines are in effect. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:00 at St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish in Branford. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery in Branford. See online memorial at www.wsclancy.com
