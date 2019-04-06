|
|
Smith , Xi R.
Xi Resh Smith, 40, passed on Feb 15, 2019 at home. Born March 19, 1978 in Washington, D.C. Predeceased by his beloved mother Rosemary Chartier, grandparents Lionel and Geraldine Chartier. Survived by Aunts Noella (Roger) Haynes, Faith Rogers, Uncle Ed Chartier, cousins Matthew, Eric, and Cheryl. Friends Sue and George Kerkow, who loved Xi like a son and deeply miss him.
Xi attended the Unquowa School, graduated in 1993 with honors, then received his GED and entered the workforce. The last 15 yrs Xi worked as a manager and driver for Mail Delivery and Courier Service in Shelton. He was a valued employee and friend to his co-workers and clients.
Xi was intelligent, kind, loving, generous, witty, and loved life. He was working on inventions to patent, writing a novel, and exploring the paranormal to help people.
Xi will be missed. We love you Xi. Rest in peace.
Interment will be private by family.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 7, 2019