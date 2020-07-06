Aspland, Yolanda
Yolanda Listro Aspland of Branford, beloved wife of the late Roy Aspland, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at Meadow Mills in Hamden. Yolanda is the mother of Steven Aspland of Massachusetts, George Aspland of Branford, and Kathleen Aspland Skomro (Kenneth) of Middletown, CT. She is the grandmother of Michael and Christopher Skomro. She was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Concetta Listro and was predeceased by her brothers Sebastian, Santo, and John Listro, and her nephews, Salvatore Listro and John Listro. She is also survived by wonderful nieces and nephews from both sides of the family. Yolanda worked as a bookkeeper at the Hospital of St. Raphael for four years. In 1950, when her fiancé was overseas, she worked as a bookkeeper during the day, and she worked as an admitting officer some nights and every weekend. She later worked at the Yale School of Medicine as a Medical Secretary, in charge of the two of three clinics called Tumor Registry. After marriage and raising three children, she became a secretary in 1976for the State of Connecticut in the Department of Environmental Protection at Land Acquisition for the Director and Unit for six years and transferred to the Natural Resources, and was secretary for the State Geologist and Unit for six and a half years in Hartford, before retiring in 1988. Yolanda and Roy loved boating and were members of the Pattaconk Yacht Club in Chester, CT from 1972-2009. Her family were members of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Northford from 1966-1981 when they moved to Branford and joined Trinity Episcopal Church. She was an elegant lady and loved her church family.
A memorial service will be held in August once Trinity Episcopal Church is finished with their renovation. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 2911 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, CT 06518. For online memorial and guestbook, see www.wsclancy.com
