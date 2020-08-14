RUSSO, YOLANDA DiMARZIOYolanda DiMarzio Russo, 95, of North Haven, peacefully entered the Kingdom of God on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael Campus with her daughters Joanne and Angela by her side. She was born on March 14, 1925 in Southern Italy, Campobasso Abruzzo and migrated to the US as a baby with her late parents Angelo and Giovanna Crudelle DiMarzio. Yolanda was a longtime employee for A&P Company, working at Waldbaum's until the age of 85. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed trips to the casino. She was a loving mom, Nonnie and Great-Nonnie. She is survived by three daughters Joanne (Giovanna) Russo-Nuzzello (Robert), Angela Russo Esposito and Maria Russo Izzo. She was the Nonnie of Robert Nuzzello, Jr. (Lauren), Gerianne Fierro (Jake), Amanda Esposito Williams, Andrea Esposito and Sarah Izzo. Great-Nonnie to Jack Fierro, Corina Fierro and Owen Williams. Sister of Benito (Edie) DiMarzio and the late Ann Suffredini.The visiting hours will be on Sunday, August 16th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Family and friends are invited to go directly to the Office at All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Avenue, North Haven on Monday morning, August 17th at 9:45 to follow the procession to the graveside for a service at 10:00. www.northhavenfuneral.co