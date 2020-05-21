Yolanda M. (Feola) Fortini
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Yolanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fortini, Yolanda M. (Feola)
Fortini, Yolanda M. (Feola) of Hingham, died May 5, 2020 at the age of 102, just days after the death of her husband and love of her life for over 79 years.
Yolanda was born in the Bronx, New York and eventually settled down in her beloved Hamden, Connecticut where she raised her family and lived her life for 60 years. In her earlier years during WW2, Yolanda worked for the government but decided her true passion was caring for her family and friends. She was a devout Catholic and very active in her church community. She and her husband, Peter, eventually sold the house in Connecticut to move into a senior community in Hingham, MA. Yolanda will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Beloved wife of the late Peter Fortini. Loving mother of the late Ronald Fortini. Cherished daughter of the late Ralph and Mary Feola. Caring sister of the late Ann Croce. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, many of whom Yolanda and Peter had live with them for periods of time.
Burial services will be private.
Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Yolanda's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0310
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved