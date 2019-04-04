New Haven Register Obituaries
|
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Infant Church
Yolanda Rascati Obituary
Rascati, Yolanda
Yolanda Rascati, age 96, formerly of Orange, entered into eternal rest on April 3, 2019. Yolanda leaves her sister, Joan (Aldo) Bombassei, brother, Dr. Joseph (Frankie-Jo) Rascati, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Scotty Rascati and Rita Esposito.
Visitation will take place on Monday morning from 9 to 10:30 at the West Haven Funeral Home, at the Green. Her procession will leave the funeral home Monday at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Holy Infant Church at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cherry Brook Health Care Center, 102 Dyer Ave., Canton, CT 06019. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 7, 2019
