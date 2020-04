Seneca, YolandaYolanda Seneca, 103, of Hamden died April 29th at Branford Hills after a brief illness. Born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Angelo & Maria Giordano Seneca, Yolanda lived in Hamden since she was 10 years old. She was a Registered Nurse, working for Yale - New Haven Hospital for 32 years. Yolanda enjoyed travel, reading, & swimming. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews who are spread out all over the country. She was predeceased by 12 siblings. Friends are invited to attend a graveside service, Monday May 4th, at 11 A.M. in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. You can visit Yolanda's guestbook at www.torellofh.com