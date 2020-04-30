Seneca, Yolanda
Yolanda Seneca, 103, of Hamden died April 29th at Branford Hills after a brief illness. Born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Angelo & Maria Giordano Seneca, Yolanda lived in Hamden since she was 10 years old. She was a Registered Nurse, working for Yale - New Haven Hospital for 32 years. Yolanda enjoyed travel, reading, & swimming. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews who are spread out all over the country. She was predeceased by 12 siblings. Friends are invited to attend a graveside service, Monday May 4th, at 11 A.M. in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. You can visit Yolanda's guestbook at www.torellofh.com
Yolanda Seneca, 103, of Hamden died April 29th at Branford Hills after a brief illness. Born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Angelo & Maria Giordano Seneca, Yolanda lived in Hamden since she was 10 years old. She was a Registered Nurse, working for Yale - New Haven Hospital for 32 years. Yolanda enjoyed travel, reading, & swimming. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews who are spread out all over the country. She was predeceased by 12 siblings. Friends are invited to attend a graveside service, Monday May 4th, at 11 A.M. in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. You can visit Yolanda's guestbook at www.torellofh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 30, 2020.