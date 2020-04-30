Yolanda Seneca
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Yolanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Seneca, Yolanda
Yolanda Seneca, 103, of Hamden died April 29th at Branford Hills after a brief illness. Born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Angelo & Maria Giordano Seneca, Yolanda lived in Hamden since she was 10 years old. She was a Registered Nurse, working for Yale - New Haven Hospital for 32 years. Yolanda enjoyed travel, reading, & swimming. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews who are spread out all over the country. She was predeceased by 12 siblings. Friends are invited to attend a graveside service, Monday May 4th, at 11 A.M. in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. You can visit Yolanda's guestbook at www.torellofh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 624-4959
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved