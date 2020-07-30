1/
Yvette Natkin
Yvette Natkin, 76, of Boynton Beach, FL and formerly of West Haven, CT., died on July 29, 2020. Yvette was the daughter of the late David and Diane Natkin. She was the loving sister of Sheldon and Geraldine Natkin; beloved Aunt of Lisa Natkin, Heidi Natkin, Jonathan Natkin. Also survived by 3 wonderful grandnephews and one special grandniece.
Yvette loved her puppy Paulie, and she was so very fortunate to have had the help of two wonderful women, Diane and Michelle. They loved her as she did them.
Yvette was a good friend to all her friends and family from all over the country.
Funeral Services will be private at the family plot in New Jersey. Memorial Contributions may be sent to the Jewish Community Center of Greater New Haven, 360 Amity Rd., Woodbridge, CT 06525 or to a charity of one's choice. For further information, please contact Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven.



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
