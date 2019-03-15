New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
New Trinity Temple C.O.G.I.C.
285 Dixwell Ave
New Haven, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
New Trinity Temple C.O.G.I.C.
285 Dixwell Ave
New Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Ellen Green


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Yvonne Ellen Green Obituary
Green, Yvonne Ellen
Yvonne Greene, 74 of Wallingford, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. Yvonne was born in Trenton, NJ on April 17, 1944 to Joseph Miller and the late Dorothy Watts. Yvonne leaves to cherish her memories, husband, Chester Greene; sons, Joseph Miller, Bobby Miller, and Austin Charles Gorham; daughters, Dorothy (Virgil) Printz, Vivian (Edwin) Concepcion, Barbara (James) Walker, and Patricia (Edward) Richardson; 3 brothers; 6 sisters; and a host of relatives and friends.
A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the New Trinity Temple C.O.G.I.C., 285 Dixwell Ave, New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Saturday at the church from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Greene family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
Download Now