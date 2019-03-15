|
|
Green, Yvonne Ellen
Yvonne Greene, 74 of Wallingford, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. Yvonne was born in Trenton, NJ on April 17, 1944 to Joseph Miller and the late Dorothy Watts. Yvonne leaves to cherish her memories, husband, Chester Greene; sons, Joseph Miller, Bobby Miller, and Austin Charles Gorham; daughters, Dorothy (Virgil) Printz, Vivian (Edwin) Concepcion, Barbara (James) Walker, and Patricia (Edward) Richardson; 3 brothers; 6 sisters; and a host of relatives and friends.
A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the New Trinity Temple C.O.G.I.C., 285 Dixwell Ave, New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Saturday at the church from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Greene family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 15, 2019