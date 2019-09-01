New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-5100
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
St. Matthew's U.F.W.B. Church
400 Dixwell Ave
New Haven, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Matthew's U.F.W.B. Church
400 Dixwell Ave.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne F. Edwards


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvonne F. Edwards Obituary
Edwards, Yvonne F.
Yvonne F. Edwards, 67, of North Haven, entered eternal rest on August 28, 2019. She was the widow of Clarence Edwards. Mrs. Edwards was born in Thomaston, AL on October 4, 1951, a daughter of the late Chapman Bennett and Irma Grace Bennett. She was a longtime member of St. Matthew's U.F.W.B. Church where she served on the Bereavement Ministry. Prior to retiring in 2018, Yvonne was employed at Whitney Manor Rehabilitation Center as a Certified Nurse's Assistant. She leaves to cherish loving memories, a son, Patrick Edwards (Naomi); daughter, Felicia Edwards and her companion, Donovan Perry; sisters, Irma Jean Bennett Davis (James) and Tereatha Bennett Cribs (Willie); nine grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Mrs. Edwards' life and legacy will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at St. Matthew's U.F.W.B. Church, 400 Dixwell Ave., New Haven. Viewing will be held at the church from 8:00-9:00 a.m. Burial will be in New Center Cemetery, North Haven. Professional services entrusted to Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
Download Now