|
|
Edwards, Yvonne F.
Yvonne F. Edwards, 67, of North Haven, entered eternal rest on August 28, 2019. She was the widow of Clarence Edwards. Mrs. Edwards was born in Thomaston, AL on October 4, 1951, a daughter of the late Chapman Bennett and Irma Grace Bennett. She was a longtime member of St. Matthew's U.F.W.B. Church where she served on the Bereavement Ministry. Prior to retiring in 2018, Yvonne was employed at Whitney Manor Rehabilitation Center as a Certified Nurse's Assistant. She leaves to cherish loving memories, a son, Patrick Edwards (Naomi); daughter, Felicia Edwards and her companion, Donovan Perry; sisters, Irma Jean Bennett Davis (James) and Tereatha Bennett Cribs (Willie); nine grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Mrs. Edwards' life and legacy will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at St. Matthew's U.F.W.B. Church, 400 Dixwell Ave., New Haven. Viewing will be held at the church from 8:00-9:00 a.m. Burial will be in New Center Cemetery, North Haven. Professional services entrusted to Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 5, 2019