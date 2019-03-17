Biagiarelli, Yvonne Loubiere

Yvonne Loubiere Biagiarelli, 90 years old, a 56 year resident of Madison, died March 3rd, 2019. She was born in Pelham, New York on December 27th, 1928, daughter of the late Antoine Joseph and Mary Katherine Loney Loubiere. Yvonne graduated from Rosary College in River Forest, Illinois (Now Dominican University) in 1950 with a bachelor's degree in Chemistry. She worked for Allied Chemical and Dye in New York, until moving to CT in 1953, where she was a trail blazer in her field. While working for Olin Corp. in 1954, she became one of the first female registered Patent Agents in CT. She loved classical music and was a self-taught pianist, who later taught and mentored many young aspiring pianists at her home for 38 years. She was married to the late Frank Biagiarelli in 1956 and retired from Olin Corp. to raise their family. She is survived by her children: Francis Biagiarelli, Julia Biagiarelli, MaryAnn Biagiarelli, Paula Schrader, John Biagiarelli, Philip Biagiarelli, Andrea Schiopucie, 13 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sisters Marie Fregeau and Janet Rentz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Margaret's Church, Madison at 11:00 a.m. on March 30th, 2019. Interment will be private. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 17, 2019