Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
(860) 669-2903
Yvonne Davenport
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church of Westbrook
166 Boston Post Road
Yvonne M. "Bonji" Davenport


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Yvonne M. "Bonji" Davenport Obituary
Davenport, Yvonne "Bonji" M.
Yvonne "Bonji" M. Davenport, 58, of Clinton, passed away suddenly on March 18, 2019 with her husband by her side. Born on January 31, 1961 to Richard Ingalls and Jeanette Webber. Yvonne was a caring wife, mother, and Oma which she spent much of her time with. She was very active in the local community, a dedicated member of the VFW and the Clinton Fire Department. As long as Yvonne could put a smile on someone's face, she was happy! You could often find her cheering on the Red Soxs with her Diet Coke in hand.
Yvonne was predeceased by her father, Richard Ingalls and her oldest sister Barbara Atkinson. She will be greatly missed by her devoted husband, Scott Davenport and mother Jeanette Ingalls. Her children, Stephanie (John) Taylor, Richard (Allison) Cummings and Heather Davenport. She will be missed the most by her greatest joy in life her granddaughters: Sadie Taylor, Jeslyn Taylor and Alana Cummings. Yvonne was the youngest sibling to Jeanette Miles, Peggy Nelson, Paula Smith, Jerry Ingalls, Robert Ingalls and Paul Ingalls. Also many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends as well.
A funeral mass will be held for Yvonne on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Westbrook, located at 1166 Boston Post Road followed by a reception at the Clinton Fire House. In lieu of flowers donations are asked to be made to the family.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 24, 2019
