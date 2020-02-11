New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Hamden, CT
Yvonne M. Tienken


1942 - 2020
Tienken, Yvonne M.
Yvonne M. Avidano Tienken, 77, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Arden House, Hamden. She was the beloved wife of the late William C. Tienken, Sr. Yvonne was born in New Haven on August 3, 1942 and was the daughter of the late Julio and Rose Vacca Avidano. She had worked as a purchaser for Brescome-Barton of North Haven for 40 years until her retirement. Yvonne was a member of the North Haven Senior Center. She loved being outside, especially her gardening. Most of all she loved spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren were whom she loved unconditionally. Mother of Susan F. Tienken, Kristina M. DeNegre (Christopher) and William C. Tienken, Jr. (Tina). Grandmother of Amanda Marie Jung, Jordyn Michelle Sheeley, Eryn Rose Sheeley, Gina Marie Tienken and Frankie Charles Tienken. Sister of Janet Melillo (William). Also survived by many nieces, nephews and her dog "Bella".
The visiting hours will be Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Saturday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hamden at 10:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.www.northhavenfuneal.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 12, 2020
