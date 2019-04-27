Gore, Yzvonne (Watson)

Yzvonne (Watson) Gore, 74, of Hamden, passed away on April 15, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital.

She was born on February 13, 1945 in Daytona, FL, daughter of the late Nathaniel and Inez Watson. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a Registered Nurse for Yale New Haven Hospital for over 20 years.

Yzvonne is survived by a son Michael Gore and wife Marizol of Hamden, a daughter Patricia Moore of Derby, granddaughters DeAwngellice Inez "Z" Bell of New Haven and Morgan Gore of Hamden along with several grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a daughter DeAwngellice Bell.

A Memorial Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06517. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Prospect Memorial Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Prospect Memorial Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.