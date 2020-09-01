FAPPIANO, ZACHARY RYAN
Zachary Ryan Fappiano, 25 of North Haven passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on August 29, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital with his family by his side. Zachary was born on May 27, 1995 a beloved son to Louis and Heather Tamer Fappiano and brother to Joseph Fappiano. Zachary was predeceased by his maternal grandmother Margaret Tamer. He leaves behind his grandparents Giovanni and Rosaria Fappiano, Aunts and Uncles-Maria (Carlo) Caserta, Joseph (Isabel) Fappiano, Ronald (Emily) Tamer, Mechelle (Frank) Quinn, Sara (Hector) Chieppo. Zachary also leaves behind his goddaughter that he loved so much, Lillianna Jayne Chieppo. Zachary also leaves behind additional family mourning his loss Christopher, Tracey, Adam and Ryan Teneyck. Along with many cousins and close friends that were family.
Zachary worked for Cisco LLC, New Haven as a machine operator and he was a 2020 graduate of Porter & Chester Technical School with a certificate to be an electrician. Zachary was an avid lover of Miami Dolphins and the New York Yankees. However, Zach was up to try new things and loved spending time with his friends.
Since the day Zachary was born it was known that he was destined for great things and he was able to honor that by giving the gift of life to 4 families with his organ donation.
The visiting hours will be Thursday, September 3rd from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 12 Noon. Entombment will follow in the All Saints Mausoleum. www.northhavenfuneral.com