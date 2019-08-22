|
Israel, Zeb
On Friday, August 16, 2019, Zeb Tucker Israel passed away peacefully at the age of 42 while staying in Deerfield, FL. Zeb was born in Wichita, KS, and spent his first 2 years in Derby, KS. He moved to CT with his brother Jake and his mother, Julie. His mother married David Teodosio, who became his Dad up to and after his death in 2015. The family resided in Branford with the addition of baby brother Nic, and grandparents Mimi and Papa. Growing up, he didn't meet a sport he didn't like, and he excelled at every one of them. He will be missed for his passion for music (mostly the Grateful Dead), his contagious smile, and his ability to light up any room with joy. He is survived by his mother Julie Teodosio, birth-father Steve Israel, brother Jake Israel (Nicole), brother Nic Teodosio, his niece Addison, his nephew Tyler, his grandmother Marge Teodosio, Aunts and uncles, Susan and Mansour Haidary, David Bowey, Mark and Jerri Teodosio, Jack (AppleJack) Mahoney, Shelley and Tim Addis, and many cousins spread out across the country. Not to mention the many friends who became "chosen" family.
Visiting hours will take place on Tuesday August 27, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 25, 2019