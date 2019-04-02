Fasciano, Zena N.

Zena N. (Ragaini) Fasciano, age 95, peacefully entered into eternal rest on March 29, 2019, in the comfort of her home. She was the beloved wife of sixty-four years to the late Charles J. Fasciano Sr. Mrs. Fasciano was born at home in Ansonia on December 23, 1923, daughter of the late Giovanni and Adeline Letizi Ragaini. A lifelong resident of Ansonia she was employed as a seamstress at the former Valley Dress Shop and later as a cashier at Stop & Shop in Amity for twenty-five years until her retirement. Following retirement, she went back to work at the former Filene's Department Store in Milford. Zena was a lifelong active communicant of Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia where she was a founding member of its Rosary Guild as well as a member of the St. Ann's Society and served on the Altar Guild. She worked at the annual Italian Festa from its inception until she was ninety years old in the fried dough booth and enjoyed playing in the women's bocce league. Zena loved to celebrate holidays with her family, was an avid duck pin bowler and enjoyed painting, knitting, and crocheting. She also was a member of the Red Hats Society and the Doyle Senior Center in Ansonia where she served as Secretary of the Activities Committee for ten years. She leaves to cherish her memory, loving sons, Charles J. Fasciano (Anne) of FL, David P. Fasciano of Ansonia, loving daughter, Barbara J. Hart of Ansonia, brothers, Octavio Ragaini and Pasquale Ragaini of Seymour, a sister, Evelyn Dorosh of Beacon Falls, cherished grandchildren, William Hart (Theresa) of TX, Ryan Hart (Heather) of Ansonia, Christina Mimms (Michael) of OK, Anthony Fasciano (Anne) of WY and Courtney Hart (fiancé Dan Anastasia) of Ansonia, great-grandchildren, Reagan Elizabeth and Camden Liam Hart of Ansonia and John Anthony Fasciano of WY as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, William M. "Buff" Hart, brothers, August and Siegelfredo Ragaini and sisters, Mafalda Ragaini, Viola Tontini, Ann Uluski and Mary Macri. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Friday, her funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. (please meet directly) at Holy Rosary Church for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in Mt. St. Peter's Mausoleum. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 2, 2019