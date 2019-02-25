|
|
Gilbert, Zena S.
Mrs. Zena S. Gilbert, age 89 of Gainesville, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at The Waterford at Oakwood. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Gilbert was born March 6, 1929 in Canton, Connecticut to the late Salvadore Santa-Croce and Marian Bennett. She was a homemaker and was of the Roman Catholic Faith. Zena was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, one brother and her husband of 69 years, Frank Gilbert., Sr.
Mrs. Gilbert is survived by her children, Marie Wilson (John) of Elkton, Maryland, Frank Gilbert, Jr. (Evette) of Branford, Connecticut, Bonnie Campbell (Damon) of Athens, Maine, Charlie Gilbert (Deana) of Old Saybrook, Connecticut and Sharon Glenn (Jeff) of Gainesville, Georgia, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two sisters and three brothers.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The New Haven Register & Middletown Press on Feb. 25, 2019