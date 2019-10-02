New Haven Register Obituaries
Keenan Funeral Home
330 Notch Hill Road
North Branford, CT 06471
(203) 481-3217
Zohreh Yekani-Nahid

Zohreh Yekani-Nahid Obituary
Yekani-Nahid, Zohreh
Zohreh Yekani-Nahid passed away on September 25, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family. She was the loving mother of Noushin (Sassan) and Niloofar (Mehrad), grandmother of Dr. Kimia Sorouri, Saura and Parsa Malahiazar. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, who was her rock, heart and soulmate.
She loved being a Mommy and Grandma. Her biggest joy in life was to take care of her family and friends. Her beautiful smile and glowing eyes will be missed forever. Her family would like to thank her caregiver, Jenalyn Mitchell, and are very grateful to Hospice of Branford, especially Lynn Waters. Her husband will accept visitors everyday from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at his house. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 3, 2019
