Ramos, Zoila R.
Zoila R. Lozano Ramos, 89, of Hamden passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife for over 60 years to the late Pedro Ramos. Zoila was born in Melgar, Colombia on March 23, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Melquisedec and Isabel Diaz Lozano. An entrepreneur, Zoila owned many businesses throughout Greater New Haven. She was most proud serving the Lord and doing missionary work worldwide; she was the pioneer of opening the first Spanish speaking church in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Zoila's passion was singing, especially opera. Mother of Christina, Amparo, Sabina, Antonio, Melquisedec, Zoila, Angela, David, Norma, Brenda and the late Adolfo. Sister of Angelica, Fabiola, Melba, Libia, Amalia and Isabel. Also survived by 35 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. The visiting hours will be Monday, July 13th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue (masks and social distancing required). A service will be conducted in the funeral home at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. www.northhavenfuneral.com