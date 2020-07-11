1/1
Zoila R. Ramos
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zoila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ramos, Zoila R.
Zoila R. Lozano Ramos, 89, of Hamden passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife for over 60 years to the late Pedro Ramos. Zoila was born in Melgar, Colombia on March 23, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Melquisedec and Isabel Diaz Lozano. An entrepreneur, Zoila owned many businesses throughout Greater New Haven. She was most proud serving the Lord and doing missionary work worldwide; she was the pioneer of opening the first Spanish speaking church in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Zoila's passion was singing, especially opera. Mother of Christina, Amparo, Sabina, Antonio, Melquisedec, Zoila, Angela, David, Norma, Brenda and the late Adolfo. Sister of Angelica, Fabiola, Melba, Libia, Amalia and Isabel. Also survived by 35 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. The visiting hours will be Monday, July 13th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue (masks and social distancing required). A service will be conducted in the funeral home at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. www.northhavenfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Service
02:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved