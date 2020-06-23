Zygmunt "Ziggy" Pyrdol
Pyrdol, Zygmunt "Ziggy"
Zygmunt "Ziggy" Julian Pyrdol, 85, of West Haven passed away peacefully at home on June 19, 2020 surrounded by his family. For the past 62 years, he was the beloved husband of Shirley Buttery Pyrdol. Father of Richard (Sandra) Pyrdol, grandfather of Lindsay (Kyle) Marmelstein and Richard (Liana) Pyrdol, Jr. and proud great-grandfather of William Marmelstein. Brother of Wanda Pyrdol, Frances Gambacini and Mary (Tom) Mulligan. Ziggy was predeceased by his daughter Kathleen Pyrdol, parents Jakob and Mary Pyrdol and his siblings John (Rita) Pyrdol, Ted Pyrdol and Helen Sobolewski. A 50 year member of IBEW Local 90, Ziggy helped form the union softball and bowling teams. Post retirement, he became an avid golfer and looked forward to Tuesday morning golf with his local 90 buddies. In addition, he enjoyed and never missed any of his grandchildren's events.
All are invited to attend a graveside service on FRIDAY at 10 o'clock in Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First and Wesley United Methodist Church, 89 Center St., West Haven, CT 06516. Masks are required as is social distancing. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 23, 2020.
