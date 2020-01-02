|
Peacefully on Wednesday, January 1st, 2020 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital in her 91st year. Predeceased by her husband John (1993). Loving mother of the late Donnie (Argine), Connie (late Don Ellison), Karen (Frank) Cappelli, Colleen (Gerry) VanLeeuwen, Kelly Pearson (late Brian Nicholson), Kandy (Todd), Katie (Alex) Gillis, Kevin (Sheila). Dearly loved by many granchildren and great granchildren. Predeceased by son-in-law Rick Pearson. Will be sadly missed by her best friends Anna Smythe & Paul Dickinson. Predeceased by brother Walter (Margaret) Gunn, sisters Willa (Mike) Codey, Gwenyth (Colan) Watt and Irma (Bob) MacDonald. Shirley was member of St. Patrick's Church, Merritton for over 65 years and the CWL, St. Vincent dePaul Society and the Irish Club. Shirley was also an avid Blue Jays fan. The family will receive friends & family at the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold on Friday from 2-4 & 7-9pm. Vigil Prayers will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 3:30pm. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church (31 Chestnut St. E., Merritton) on Saturday, January 4 at 2:00pm. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the C.N.I.B. would be appreciated by the family.