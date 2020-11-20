1/1
Afina (Kamping) VanRoon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Afina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital in her 81st year. Beloved wife of Nick Van Roon. Much loved mother of Jim (Leslie), Debbie, Linda (Jeff), Ron (Niki). Cherished grandmother of Kelly (Brad), Cory (Maddy), Mark (Tania), Karlene (Dan), Michelle (Adam), Heather (Scott), Erin, Nickolas, Ashley and Cooper and great-grandmother to Lennon, Nash, Afina, Jett, Max and Jake and companion Indy. Mom always enjoyed time with her family and friends and thoroughly enjoyed her summers at the trailer and winters in Florida. Fina will be fondly remembered as an avid swimmer. The family all enjoyed Sunday visits and the best Sunday soup! The family would like to thank the caring staff at Lincoln Park Retirement Home. A private family service will take place with a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Fina would be appreciated to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Niagara This Week on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
(905) 945-2755
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved