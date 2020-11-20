Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital in her 81st year. Beloved wife of Nick Van Roon. Much loved mother of Jim (Leslie), Debbie, Linda (Jeff), Ron (Niki). Cherished grandmother of Kelly (Brad), Cory (Maddy), Mark (Tania), Karlene (Dan), Michelle (Adam), Heather (Scott), Erin, Nickolas, Ashley and Cooper and great-grandmother to Lennon, Nash, Afina, Jett, Max and Jake and companion Indy. Mom always enjoyed time with her family and friends and thoroughly enjoyed her summers at the trailer and winters in Florida. Fina will be fondly remembered as an avid swimmer. The family all enjoyed Sunday visits and the best Sunday soup! The family would like to thank the caring staff at Lincoln Park Retirement Home. A private family service will take place with a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Fina would be appreciated to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com