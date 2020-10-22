1/1
Aleksandra Rabbani
Passed away at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Grimsby, on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the age of 68. Beloved wife of Waheed. Predeceased by her parents Kazimierz and Maria Jasik, her brother Witold Jasik and by her sister Joanna Bilski. Dearly missed by her brother-in law Grzegorz Bilski and family. Aleksandra will be sadly missed by many friends and her extended Rabbani family. Visitation was held at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, GRIMSBY (905-945-2755) on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 135 Livingston Avenue, Grimsby on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment at Grimsby Mountain Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions to a charity of your choice would be sincerely appreciated by the family.


Published in Niagara This Week on Oct. 22, 2020.
October 15, 2020
Waheed, Richard and I are saddened by the passing of of our neighbour and friend Alessandra. She was a very strong lady and fought a great battle. Please know our thoughts and prayers are with you during this sad time . We have fond memories of seeing her arrive home with new plants for your garden quite often and getting on those knee high rubber boots to get them planted. She had a great laugh and will be truly missed. Richard and Karen Colantino
Karen Colantino
Neighbor
October 14, 2020
Waheed, so sorry to learn of your loss. My affectionate wishes for you in the future. Dorothy Turcotte
Dorothy Turcotte
Friend
