December 23, 1918 - November 4, 2020 Georgina passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Leo Kennedy (WWII veteran) and the late Frank Kryschuk (WWII veteran). Georgina was the cherished daughter of the late Ethel May (Millins) and the late William Royal Lacey Flindall. She was the loving mother of Marilyn Orr (the late Russel Orr), Michael John Kennedy (Mardi), James Kennedy (Alice) and Frank Kennedy (Deborah and the late Sharron Kennedy). She will be dearly missed by her sixteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Georgina was predeceased by her sisters Gwen Kelleher (Howard), Vera Thompson (Gordon), Lois Miller (George), Helen Dafoe (Maurice), and by her brothers Roscoe (childhood death), Don (Jean), Doug (Anita), Edward (June), Hilton (Doris), Vernon (Jean) and Rev. Robert Flindall (Joyce). A kind and beautiful person with a strong social conscience, Georgina was active in her community and a life-time member of the Catholic Women's League. Benner Funeral Services entrusted with arrangements. A private Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at a later date at Holy Rosary Church, 169 North Park St., Belleville. The family would like to thank all of the staff of Garrison Place who took such loving care of Georgina throughout her stay; special thanks to Dr. Scher and Dr. Ephrat who were so gentle and compassionate during her final illness. People who wish to do so, may make a donation to their favorite charity in memory of Georgina.



